Yolanda Adams Hits High Notes in Sparkling Navy Dress & Pumps for ‘I’m Every Woman’ Performance at Miss Universe 2023

Yolanda Adams performed Whitney Houston’s hit song “I’m Every Woman” at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, closing ceremony. The singer was joined onstage by the newly crowned Miss Universe, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel.

For the occasion, Adams wore a sequined navy-blue gown. The dress featured a scalloped necklace that ended at Adam’s midriff and was partially covered with mesh paneling.

Yolanda Adams and Miss USA R’bonney Gabriel walk onstage during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images CREDIT: Getty Images

The sleeves gown was a combination of sheer fabric and a heavily embroidered design, featurin a shiny, champagne-colored inner lining.

Adams’ look was styled with minimal accessories, a plum-colored lip and smokey gray eyeshadow. The singer’s hair was styled in soft waves.

Yolanda Adams performs onstage during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, 2023 in New Orleans. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to footwear, Adams added matching navy-blue pumps to her outfit. The style featured a peep-toe silhouette with silver embellishments.

Yolanda Adams performs onstage during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, 2023 in New Orleans. CREDIT: Getty Images

Big Freedia, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Amanda Shaw and Tank and the Bangas also performed during the event.

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant celebrates international beauty, as well as a range of humanitarian causes from its contestants. Held on Jan. 14 in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The event calls upon contestants from at least 80 countries to compete for this year’s crown: a diamond and blue sapphire creation by Mouawad Jewelry, titled “Force for Good.” The crown will be bestowed upon the 2023 winner by the 2022 Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

