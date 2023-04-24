Yara Shahidi Suits Up in White Blazer, Dramatic Feathered Skirt & Louboutins for ‘Good Morning America’

Yara Shahidi mixed trendy and traditional style.

The “Grownish” actress stepped out in New York City on Monday for an appearance on “Good Morning America” to promote her upcoming film, “Peter Pan & Wendy.” For the morning show, Shahidi donned a crisp white ensemble from Jacquemus. She paired a white blazer with the sleeves rolled up over a white top.

Shahidi added a white feathered skirt that fell past her knees to her outfit She accessorized with hoop earrings as well as one ring.

Shahidi is seen in Midtown on April 24 in New York City. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

To complete her look, Shahidi slipped into a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps, one of the actress’ go-to styles. Her So Kate style featured shiny beige leather uppers with sharp pointed toes and Louboutin’s signature red soles. The shoes gave Shahidi a boost with their five-inch thin stiletto heels.

Shahidi is seen in Midtown on April 24 in New York City. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Shahidi is a fashion icon in her own right. The “Paw Patrol” star has a personal aesthetic that includes bold colors, loud patterns, monochrome tracksuits and streetwear staples. Never one to shy away from trends, the actress works closely with her stylist Jason Bolden for boundary-pushing looks.

For footwear, she favors embellished sandals, platform silhouettes and shiny pumps. Along with her eclectic style, the entertainer has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with Adidas and serving as a global brand ambassador for Dior.

