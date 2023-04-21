Yara Shahidi Channels Tinker Bell in Gold Alexander McQueen Dress & Matching Heels at ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Premiere

Yara Shahidi served shimmery style to the world premiere of “Peter Pan & Wendy” at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Thursday night. The “Grown-ish” actress plays Tinker Bell in the new fantasy film which debuts on Disney+ on April 28.

Channeling the iconic fairy, Shahidi sparkled pixie dust as she arrived in a gold beaded embroidered Alexander McQueen dress. The NAACP Image Award winner’s gown included a high neckline, symmetrical cutouts on the bodice and a fringe skirt.

Yara Shahidi attends the world premiere of “Peter Pan & Wendy” at The Curzon Mayfair on April 20, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Giving her dress the moment it deserved, Shahidi opted for minimal accessories and only added small gold hoop earrings and a neutral manicure. The “Black-ish” alum’s curly tresses were styled in cornrow braids and she rounded out her look with soft glam.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer complemented her ensemble with pin heels that were also by Alexander McQueen.

Yara Shahidi attends the world premiere of “Peter Pan & Wendy” at The Curzon Mayfair on April 20, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Shahidi is a fashion icon in her own right. The “Paw Patrol” star has a personal aesthetic that includes bold colors, loud patterns, streetwear staples and monochrome tracksuits. Working closely with her stylist Jason Bolden, Shahidi is never afraid to try out trends. For footwear, she favors embellished sandals, platform silhouettes and shiny pumps. Along with her eclectic style, the entertainer has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with Adidas.

Yara Shahidi attends the world premiere of “Peter Pan & Wendy” at The Curzon Mayfair on April 20, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Peter Pan and Wendy” follows Wendy Darling, a young girl looking to avoid boarding school, who later meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Wendy, her brothers, and Tinker Bell travel with Peter to the magical world of Neverland, where she encounters an evil pirate captain.

