Yara Shahidi Slips on Lemon Louboutins, Sequins & a Timeless Tank Top in NYC

Yara Shahidi was vibrant while in New York City this week. The “Grown-ish” actress was spotted out and about in Manhattan on Thursday, wearing a sweetly shimmering outfit styled by Jason Bolden.

Shahidi’s attire featured a full Brandon Maxwell ensemble: a $595 Jane cotton tank top, a white sleeveless piece with a ’90s slip-on silhouette. The versatile top was chicly layered beneath the designer’s $2,995 Esme minidress, a confectionary strapless piece coated in allover black and gold sequins in rounded floral shapes, finished with a scalloped hem. The pairing created a distinctly casual-glam appearance, particularly when Shahidi briefly layered them with a light yellow Lapointe fall 2022 coat.

Yara Shahidi is seen in New York City on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Shahidi was also sharply accessories with Dior’s newest handbag: the Lady 95.22, a quilted top-handle bag showcased in its cruise 2023 collection. The black leather style, inspired by the original Lady Dior handbag launched in 1995, features a curved silhouette with cannage quilting and gold metal accents, trimmed handles and “Dior” charms.

To complete her look, Shahidi slipped into a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her $795 So Kate style — a frequent go-to shoe for the actress — featured glossy lemon-yellow leather uppers with sharp pointed toes and Louboutin’s signature red soles. Thin 5-inch stiletto heels completed the set, providing Shahid with a dynamic height boost. Though her specific colorway is currently unavailable, other colors can be found at stores including Nordstrom.

A closer look at Shahidi’s pumps. CREDIT: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

No heel is too high for Shahidi. The “Black-ish” actress frequently wears sleek pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots from brands including Christian Louboutin, Paris Texas, Alexander McQueen and Off-White — and counts Louboutin’s So Kate pumps as a frequent favorite. When off-duty, Shahidi favors Adidas sneakers and slides, often wearing limited-edition pairs from the brand’s collaborations with herself, Pharrell Williams, Ivy Park and more. Shahidi is also a star in the fashion world, serving as a front-row fixture and campaign model for brands including Chanel, Dior, Tory Burch, Coach and Prada.

