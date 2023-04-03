Wynonna Judd Shines in Bedazzled Velvet Suit & Sparkling Pumps at CMT Music Awards 2023

Wynonna Judd brought sharp style to the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night. The singer performed twice during the award show including a duet with Ashley McBryde singing Foreigner’s “I Want To Know What Love Is.” She is also nominated for CMT Performance of the Year.

The “Why Not Me” singer wore a white collared blouse underneath a black velvet blazer that featured sequin-embellished lapels and cuffs. The fitted jacket also had an asymmetrical hemline that lowered towards the back and ended around the flared leg of the matching high-waisted pants.

Wynonna Judd attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black pumps. The heels were primarily covered by her flared pants but her sequin-embellished heels peaked through the front exposing a pointed toe. She was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Judd recently finished up her final tour last month in honor of her late mother, Naomi Judd, who was the other part of her singing duo, The Judds. She was joined on tour by other country artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker.

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

