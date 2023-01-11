Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter

The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter.
Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style.
Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to Twitter.
Margot Robbie
While users on Instagram and Twitter were ecstatic over Robbie’s Chanel contract apparently ending late last year, the “Babylon” actress wore a pale pink couture halter gown from the French brand to the Globes — and fans were not pleased. “I thought our girl took the shackles off so she could dress,” one user exclaimed, while another said the label did Robbie “so dirty.” Still, Robbie’s dress’ light tone and long silhouette also drew ire, with comparisons made to a Dillard’s prom dress, a piñata and a party dress from Free People. Aptly put, one simply referred to the dress as “mid.”
Elizabeth Debicki
Debicki’s pink satin bow-waisted Miu Miu gown was quick to be critiqued by fans over its column shape. One user called the “Crown” star’s outfit “stiff,” while another said “they really did my girl bad with this dress.”
Letitia Wright
While “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright’s orange and cream Prada gown was undoubtedly sharp, Twitter users had doubts over its place at the Golden Globes. One stated her outfit looked visibly “uncomfortable,” while another noted its customized ombre tone was “giving bones & all realness,” comparing the print to bloodstains akin to those seen in the Timothée Chalamet cannibal drama.
Heidi Klum
Klum’s maximalist Kevin Germanier minidress — which featured sheer paneling, silver sequins and an asymmetric spray of ombre purple feathers — didn’t hit high notes with all fashion fans online. One user described her eclectic outfit as a “DingDong wrapper meets nude Spanx meets a Muppet.” Still, another made lengths to compare Klum’s outfit to her viral Halloween 2022 worm costume: “how can heidi klum look better as a worm than in that dress?” It was complete with silver sandals.
Jenny Slate
Jenny Slate’s whimsical emerald silk Rodarte gown was quickly slammed for its simplicity on Twitter. One user commented that the piece “looks like that dress cost a nickel and some jelly beans,” while another added its floral halter accent looked like a “cabbage.”
The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.
