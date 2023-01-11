Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter

The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter.

Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style.

Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to Twitter.

Related Lisa Marie Presley Upgrades Dramatic Cape Dress With Snake Jewelry & Platform Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Performance Award in Striking Armani Privé Dress & Platform Heels at Golden Globes 2023 Angela Bassett Glitters in Striking Silver Dress & Metallic Platform Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Margot Robbie

While users on Instagram and Twitter were ecstatic over Robbie’s Chanel contract apparently ending late last year, the “Babylon” actress wore a pale pink couture halter gown from the French brand to the Globes — and fans were not pleased. “I thought our girl took the shackles off so she could dress,” one user exclaimed, while another said the label did Robbie “so dirty.” Still, Robbie’s dress’ light tone and long silhouette also drew ire, with comparisons made to a Dillard’s prom dress, a piñata and a party dress from Free People. Aptly put, one simply referred to the dress as “mid.”

Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Debicki’s pink satin bow-waisted Miu Miu gown was quick to be critiqued by fans over its column shape. One user called the “Crown” star’s outfit “stiff,” while another said “they really did my girl bad with this dress.”

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Letitia Wright

While “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright’s orange and cream Prada gown was undoubtedly sharp, Twitter users had doubts over its place at the Golden Globes. One stated her outfit looked visibly “uncomfortable,” while another noted its customized ombre tone was “giving bones & all realness,” comparing the print to bloodstains akin to those seen in the Timothée Chalamet cannibal drama.

Letitia Wright attends the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Klum’s maximalist Kevin Germanier minidress — which featured sheer paneling, silver sequins and an asymmetric spray of ombre purple feathers — didn’t hit high notes with all fashion fans online. One user described her eclectic outfit as a “DingDong wrapper meets nude Spanx meets a Muppet.” Still, another made lengths to compare Klum’s outfit to her viral Halloween 2022 worm costume: “how can heidi klum look better as a worm than in that dress?” It was complete with silver sandals.

Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate’s whimsical emerald silk Rodarte gown was quickly slammed for its simplicity on Twitter. One user commented that the piece “looks like that dress cost a nickel and some jelly beans,” while another added its floral halter accent looked like a “cabbage.”

Jenny Slate attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023 in the gallery.