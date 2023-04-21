Winnie Harlow Goes Sporty for Puma Collection Launch in Sports Bra & Sneakers

Winnie Harlow celebrated her latest launch with Puma.

The supermodel stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday on her way to the launch of her new Puma collection. To the event, Harlow wore a matching workout set from the new collection. She paired a longline sports bra with thin straps with high-waisted leggings. Both of the pieces were made of a neon yellow and brown color palette.

Harlow is seen on April 20 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Harlow accessorized with layered necklaces, rings and bracelets. She also carried a Hermes Birkin bag in a brown leather colorway.

The Puma ambassador added Puma sneakers to complete her workout-ready look. Her mesh sneakers featured pops of bright green and blue that contrasted against the crisp white body of the shoes. She added white socks that she wore scrunched down.

Harlow is seen on April 20 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Harlow announced her link to the athletic brand in June 2020 through a post on Instagram. She wrote that Puma allowed her “to partner with a brand that gives me the opportunity to champion people and organizations working to make meaningful change.” The supermodel and activewear brand have donated products to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp.

Harlow has a chameleon-like ability to serve everything from a fully glam red carpet princess to an effortlessly cool ’90s throwback and pulls them all off with equal panache. The model has a vast and trendy shoe wardrobe that consists of pumps, strappy sandals, over-the-knee boots and towering platforms.

