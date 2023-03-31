Winnie Harlow Models for Drake’s Lifestyle Brand OVO in Bikini Bottoms & Slides

Drake’s lifestyle brand tapped Winnie Harlow for its latest campaign.

The model joined October’s Very Own, otherwise known as OVO to star in the brand’s campaign. The brand posted to Instagram on Thursday with a few shots from the new line, which is out today. Harlow modeled a few different looks in the shots.

Harlow wore a white hoodie with a large black owl with gold trim, one of the brand’s signature styles. She paired the hoodie with beige high-cut bikini bottoms. She also wore a bandana as well as tall white socks and white slide sandals.

In another shot, she wore a black muscle tank with the same owl covering a large portion of the front. The brand’s Instagram page shows several posts with Harlow in variations of the new collection, which is available now on octobersveryown.com.

As one of the top models in the industry, this campaign is just one of the few that Harlow has starred in. She has modeled for all of top brands, including Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Swarovski and Nike to name a few.

When it comes to her own style, Harlow has a chameleon-like ability to serve everything from a fully glam red carpet princess to an effortlessly cool ’90s throwback and pulls them all off with equal panache. The Puma ambassador has a vast and trendy shoe wardrobe that consists of pumps, strappy sandals, over-the-knee boots and towering platforms.

