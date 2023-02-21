Winnie Harlow Gives Quilted Jacket the Supermodel Treatment in Maison Margiela Boots at Moncler‘s ’The Art of Genius’ Presentation

Winnie Harlow attended an immersive presentation of Moncler’s new collection during London Fashion Week yesterday. The event, called “The Art of Genius,” featured a combination of art, design, entertainment, music, sport and culture with a star-studded list of guests.

Winnie Harlow attended Moncler‘s ’The Art of Genius’ Presentation on Feb. 20th, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Mike Marsland

Harlow wore a white ribbed knit top which she paired alongside chocolate brown low-waisted legs with a distressed almost tattered look and zipper detailing. Overtop her ensemble, Harlow cozied up in a lengthy white quilted coat that featured dynamic silver metal adornments in horizontal rows.

On the footwear front, Harlow picked the ever-popular Maison Margiela “Tabi” boots in a shiny black shade made of leather. The “Tabi,” in all its colorful iterations, has a split toe, taking its inspiration from the Jika-tabi that originated in Japan. The split toe and foot-like silhouette set the style apart from other ankle boots entirely.

A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s shoes. CREDIT: Mike Marsland

When it comes to fashion, Harlow has a chameleon-like ability to serve everything from a fully glam red carpet princess to an effortlessly cool ’90s throwback, and she pulls them all off with equal panache. As for footwear, she will likely reach for shiny pumps, heeled sandals, sleek sneakers and towering platforms.

London Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in London. Held from Feb. 17-23, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be presenting this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang.

