Winnie Harlow Takes Power Dressing to Milan Fashion Week in Satin Trousers & Mesh Pumps

Winnie Harlow was photographed out in Milan yesterday, during Milan Fashion Week. The runway regular dressed in black for the night, elevating her ensemble with see-through pumps.

Harlows ensemble was comprised of a black tailored blazer that closed to one side for an angular fit. On bottom, the Canadian fashion figure wore black satin trousers with wide billowing legs that moved and swayed as she did.

Winnie Harlow is seen on Feb. 22, 2023 in Milan. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

As for her accessories, Harlow wore a mix of varied gold jewelry with shiny fringy black earrings which dangled down low. The former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant wore her hair in a swooping side part that was styled in curls that gave her hair body and volume.

The model sported unique pumps featuring a see-through construction with black mesh uppers, leather outsoles, opaque rounded toes and 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels. The edgy mesh gave Harlow’s ensemble a glamorous twist. Black pumps, no matter the style, work to streamline any look, creating cohesion while allowing the outfit at hand to shine all on its own.

A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Winnie Harlow is seen on Feb. 22, 2023 in Milan. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

When it comes to fashion, Harlow has a chameleon-like ability to serve everything from a fully glam red carpet princess to an effortlessly cool ’90s throwback, and she pulls them all off with equal panache. As for footwear, she will likely reach for shiny pumps, heeled sandals, sleek sneakers and towering platforms.

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

