Winnie Harlow Brings Sleek Style in White Shirt, Trousers & Pointy Pumps at Fendi’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Winnie Harlow sat front row at Fendi’s fall 2023 runway show looking sharp and stylish.

The model attended Fendi’s show during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday. For the event, Harlow wore a white button-down with zipper details on the pockets. She added beige high-waisted trousers made up of silk from the knee down. Harlow added a little color to the outfit with her accessories. She wore neon yellow sunglasses and carried a white top-handle bag with a matching neon yellow mini bag attached.

Harlow attends the Fendi show during the first day of shows at Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM

Harlow attends the Fendi show during the first day of shows at Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi

Harlow slipped into a classic pair of shoes for her footwear. She wore beige pointed-toe pumps to complete the ensemble. Her patent leather shoes are a popular choice among many celebrities, with stars like Jessica Chastain and Paris Hilton also styling pointy pups over the past few months.

A closer look at Harlow’s heels. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi

Harlow has a chameleon-like ability to serve everything from a fully glam red carpet princess to an effortlessly cool ’90s throwback and pulls them all off with equal panache. The Puma ambassador has a vast and trendy shoe wardrobe that consists of pumps, strappy sandals, over-the-knee boots and towering platforms.

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Winnie Harlow’s style evolution.