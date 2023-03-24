Winnie Harlow Elevates Trench Coat With Leather Knee-High Boots & Bodysuit

Winne Harlow stepped out in a stylish getup while taking over the Los Angeles streets.

The model donned a chocolate-hued bodysuit that covered most of her body. The longline textured green coat served as the statement piece and focal point of the entire look with its chic effervescence. The contrast between the dark texture on the outside paired beautifully with the lightness of the inside lining.

Winnie Harlow is seen on March 23, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

As for accessories, she threw on a pair of dainty brown earrings to coordinate with her bodysuit. She also carried an intricately structured small and narrow handbag. To complete the look, she tucked two-tone cat eye sunglasses into the belt she used to cinch her waist.

On her feet, she strapped into a pair of brown leather boots that rose to her knees. They were designed with stiletto heels that mirror their sharply pointed square toes. Knee-high boots have been a popular fashion trend for several years now and continue to be a favorite among fashion enthusiasts. They are versatile and can be worn with a variety of outfits, including jeans, skirts, dresses, and shorts. They are a versatile and timeless trend that can be worn in a variety of ways. Whether you prefer a classic or edgy look, there is a knee-high boot style that will work for you.

When it comes to fashion, Harlow has a chameleon-like ability to serve everything from a fully glam red carpet princess to an effortlessly cool ’90s throwback, and she pulls them all off with equal panache. As for footwear, she will likely reach for shiny pumps, heeled sandals, sleek sneakers, and towering platforms.

Harlow is a fashion model known for her unique beauty and style. Her fashion sense is bold and eclectic and often incorporates vibrant colors and patterns. Her style is all about being bold, confident, and unique. She experiments with different colors, patterns and styles to create a fashion-forward look that is all her own.

