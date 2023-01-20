Willow Smith Gives Businesswear an Edgy Twist in Cropped Button-Down, Loose Tie & Maxi Skirt for Vanity Fair

Willow Smith gave business style an edgy twist as she posed for Vanity Fair’s latest issue.

The “Meet Me At Our Spot” singer exuded confidence in a white cropped button-down top with elbow-length sleeves. She paired the top with a loose black tie that hung down the front of her shirt and stopped at the middle of her black high-waisted maxi skirt. This preppy look is from Valentino’s resort 2023 collection.

Smith opted for minimal accessories with a pair of silver-toned huggie earrings. Her glamorous look was created by hairstylist Oscar Gomez and makeup artist Raoul Alejandre. The beauty duo has created looks for other stars like Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Sydney Sweeney.

Unfortunately, the singer’s footwear was hidden by the floor-length skirt. She most likely slipped into a pair of towering heels or leather boots. The singer often gravitates towards edgier styles of footwear.

Smith was styled by Ron Hartleben who has also worked with Anitta, Sabrina Carpenter, and Dewanda Wise.

The last time we saw the singer was modeling for Mugler’s “Alien Goddess Intense” perfume campaign. She looked glamorous wearing a black cutout bodysuit and square-toe sandals next to an enlarged perfume bottle.

The “Ur A Stranger” singer stays true to her signature grunge style at all times. She is usually seen in oversized t-shirts with baggy jeans. Her go-to footwear ranges from casual Vans to edgy platform combat boots. When she’s making a red carpet appearance, the singer will slip into pointed-toe pumps and pair them with a unique dress. Her shoe closet is filled with casual styles like Nike and Converse sneakers and luxury brands like Christian Louboutin.

