Willow Smith Gets ‘Trippy’ With Latest MSFTSrep Summer Line & Converse Sneakers

Willow Smith’s latest collection is out.

The “Meet Me At Our Spot” singer posted to her Instagram on Wednesday promoting a new collection from her fashion line. Smith co-founded MSFTSrep with her brother Jade, and another sibling pair — actors Moises and Mateo (aka “¿Téo?”) Arias. The label was started as a collective where fellow “misfits” could share ideas.

In the photo, Smith wore a black hoodie from the new collection, which is available now. Her sweatshirt featured a colorful logo in the center of the garment. She paired the hoodie with black flare pants covered in colorful patches.

The musician added a pair of classic black Converse sneakers to complete her look. Few sneakers are as historically rich and celebrity-loved as Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star style. These comfortable canvas sneakers have over a century of relevance: They’ve been spotted on all-star athletes throughout the 20th century, and more recently, on A-listers like Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston.

Over the years, Smith has made a name for herself with numerous fashion projects outside of her stylish shoe wardrobe. The “Red Table Talk” host has starred in campaigns for numerous brands over the years, including Onitsuka Tiger and Stuart Weitzman — and even posing in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 2 show. She’s also one to watch during Fashion Month, sitting in front rows for brands like Dior, Versace, Emporio Armani and Michael Kors.

