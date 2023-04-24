Willow Smith Goes Edgy in Bralette, Cargo Jeans & Sneakers for Cider Collab

Willow Smith brought edgy style to her Instagram feed on Sunday while promoting her new collaboration with Cider.

The “Meet Me at Our Spot” singer opted for an all-black look with a bralette and a fishnet shrug top that featured bell sleeves. She paired the ultra-cropped shirt with wide-leg cargo pants with a center lining interrupted by a pocket on both pant legs facing forward.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of sneakers. Although the top of the shoes was covered by the hem of the pants, the silhouette resembles the look of the Converse All Star. The sneakers featured a platform sole lined with black detailing right underneath the leather upper.

The last time we saw the “Red Table Talk” co-host was performing at Coachella during weekend one, wearing a denim bodysuit with lace-up boots. She made this event a family affair by bringing her older brother, Jaden, to the stage to perform their 2019 collaboration, “Summertime in Paris.” Jaden embodied his sister’s usual stage presence with an edgy ensemble including a leather MSFTSrep Jacket, white sneakers and a T-shirt with black lettering that read, “ Willow’s Brother.”

The “Ur A Stranger” singer stays true to her signature grunge style at all times. She is usually seen in oversized t-shirts with baggy jeans. Her go-to footwear ranges from casual Vans to edgy platform combat boots. When she’s making a red carpet appearance, the singer will slip into pointed-toe pumps and pair them with a unique dress. Her shoe closet is filled with casual styles like Nike and Converse sneakers and luxury brands like Christian Louboutin.

PHOTOS: Willow Smith Poses in the Desert for Onitsuka Tiger’s Fall ’20 Ad Campaign