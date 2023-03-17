Willow Smith Gives Grunge Style a Y2K Twist in Jimi Hendrix Graphic T-Shirt & Checkered Vans on ‘The Allison Hagendorf Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Willow Smith gave her punk-inspired style a Y2K spin while posing for a photo with television personality and music journalist Allison Hagendorf. The “Coping Mechanism” singer will make an appearance on “The Allison Hagendorf Show” today in celebration of Women’s History Month.

In the image, Smith stands alongside Hagendorf in a black oversized button-down shirt. She layered the garment with a multi-colored tie-dye Jimi Hendrix graphic crop top.

“The Lorax” actress paired both pieces with dark baggy denim jeans that were decorated with graphic prints along the leg. The bottoms were also held up by a thick, black studded belt. Smith chucked up the peace sign in the shot and also added star stickers to her face. She styled her curly locs in two ponytails and rounded out the look with a fresh face.

Vans Checkerboard Slip-On Shoe

Sticking to a cozy and casual vibe, the “Memories” musician completed her look with the Vans Checkerboard Slip-On Shoe. The Vans slip-on is an everyday essential due to its timeless design and extreme comfort. The style features a slimmed-down profile, textile insole and cotton drill lining. The shoes are enhanced by their low-profile canvas uppers, supportive padded collars, elastic side accents and signature rubber waffle outsoles for superior grip.

Smith regularly wears platform and lace-up combat boots in a range of textures and silhouettes, hailing from brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Amina Muaddi. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes platform, low and high-top sneakers from brands including Vans, Converse and Adidas.

Over the years, Smith has made a name for herself with numerous fashion projects outside of her stylish shoe wardrobe. The “Red Table Talk” host has starred in campaigns for numerous brands over the years, including Onitsuka Tiger and Stuart Weitzman — and even posing in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 2 show. She’s also one to watch during Fashion Month, sitting in front rows for brands like Dior, Versace, Emporio Armani and Michael Kors.

