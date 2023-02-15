Whoopi Goldberg Amps Up Oversized Plaid Vest & Skinny Jeans With Sparkling Silver Boots at Thom Browne’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Whoopi Goldberg gave a casual ensemble a glittering spin while attending Thom Browne’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14. The EGOT Award winner joined a star-studded front row that included Erykah Badu, Queen Latifah, Teyana Taylor, Pusha T, Anna Wintour and Jesse Williams.
Goldberg layered up for the high-fashion affair, which was held at The Shed in New York City. The “Harlem” actress appeared on the scene in an oversized white plaid vest. The garment had distressed detailing on the lapels and hemline. Underneath, she wore a black cardigan sweater and a white button-down shirt.
The “Sister Act” star complemented the pieces with skinny jeans and carried a large black briefcase. Sticking to her signature statement style, Goldberg accessorized with round glasses, a dainty necklace and a few midi rings.
When it came down to the shoes, “The View” cohost tied her outfit together with a pair of sparkling silver boots. The silhouette had an elongated pointed toe and sat atop a small block heel.
New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.
