‘White Lotus’ Stars Are Taking Over NYFW — See All Their Looks Here

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cue Cristobal Tapia de Veer’s “Renaissance” — the “White Lotus”-ification of Fashion Week has officially begun.

Following a viral second season and explosive finale, Mike White’s “White Lotus” — the HBO Max drama centering on wealthy guests at a high-end resort chain — has gone fully international. This also includes Fashion Month, the four weeks of February where new fashion collections are showcased in the fashion capitals of New York, London, Milan and Paris. In typical fashion, a new season also includes star-studded front rows — particularly new celebrities whose stars have risen in the months prior. And “White Lotus” is no exception, with its cast (as anticipated) making a splash across Manhattan to take in the fall 2023 collections.

Below, discover the “White Lotus” cast’s takeover of Fashion Week this season.

Proenza Schouler

Meghann Fahy — known for playing Daphne in the show’s second season — shone in an ultra-mod take on traditional suiting in the front row of Proenza Schouler’s runway show at Chelsea Factory. Fahy posed ahead of the occasion on Saturday in a gold-buttoned white jacket, flared pants and a long coat accented with black tasseled arches — smoothly finished with a set of black leather pumps.

Meghann Fahy attends Proenza Schouler’s fall 2023 fashion show at Chelsea Factory in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Kate Spade New York

Haley Lu Richardson made her Fashion Week debut at Kate Spade New York’s Friday morning presentation at the Whitney Museum of American Art. Taking in the color-blocked collection alongside Emma Roberts and Quinta Brunson, Richardson was snapped at Spade’s “Kate Spade green”-colored wall (adorned with its signature Sam handbag in the same hue) in a yellow wool bouclé skirt suit and gauzy leopard-printed pussybow blouse. A crystal-studded Sam bag, heart-shaped drop earrings and Spade’s $194 leopard-printed Maren pumps whimsically finished her ensemble.

Haley Lu Richardson attends Kate Spade New York’s fall 2023 presentation at the Whitney Museum of American Art during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

This story will be updated as it progresses.

