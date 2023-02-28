Vivica A. Fox Channels ’70s Style in Geometric Print Suit & Platform Sandals at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

Vivica A. Fox gave sharp suiting an edgy boost while attending the “Creed III” premiere in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The drama film officially hits theaters on March 3 and stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Johnathan Majors, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris and Canelo Álvarez.

Fox joined several famous faces at the event including Serena Williams, Marsai Martin and Chloe Bailey. While arriving at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Fox posed for photos in a geometric printed suit, channeling the vibrant patterns of the ’70s. The ensemble included a blazer and coordinating flare-leg trousers.

Vivica A. Fox attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Billy Bennight/AdMedia / SplashN

Vivica A. Fox attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage

The “Two Can Play That Game” actress complemented her wardrobe with a plunging, lace-bustier top. For accessories, Fox added dangling statement earrings, a diamond cross necklace and a collection midi rings.

Completing the television host’s look was a towering set of platform sandals. The dark silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and included a shiny, chunky outsole.

A closer look at Vivica A. Fox’s platform sandals at the Los Angeles premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: WireImage

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Vivica A. Fox attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

“Creed III” hits theaters on March 3 and stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed. The story follows the heavyweight boxing champion as he continues to thrive in his career and family life, until a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson resurfaces and is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the Creed III Los Angeles premiere.