Viola Davis Masters Red-Hot Style in Thigh-High Slit Dress & Glossy Pumps on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ With Husband Julius Tennon

Viola Davis brought red-hot style to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night.

The award-winning actress was joined on the late-night talk show by her husband Julius Tennon. The couple sat down with Kimmel to chat about being married for 20 years, Davis winning an EGOT Award and sharing the screen together in “Air: Courting A Legend.” Davis and Tennon star as Michael Jordan’s parents Deloris Jordan and James Jordan in the highly-anticipated film, which releases on April 5.

For the interview, Davis donned a vibrant red dress. The garment featured a knot detailing at the neck, crystal embellishments on the shoulder, a small slit at the center of the chest and a thigh-high slit at the front.

To let her look do all of the talking, “The Woman King” star simply accessorized with dangling earrings. Davis parted her short tresses on the side and coordinated her outfit with a bold matte red lip.

Viola Davis arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon arrive at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Davis’ husband looked dapper for the appearance. The actor wore a gray plaid blazer jacket with a button-down shirt and navy blue slacks. On his feet was a pair of dark leather loafers.

Davis initially arrived wearing ballet flats. However while appearing on the show, the “How to Get Away with Murder” alum slipped into black pointed-toe pumps.

Viola Davis arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Davis has captivated fashion lovers with a parade of red-carpet looks over the years. She has an affinity for statement earrings, monochrome moments, bold prints and classic separates. Davis has easily become one to watch since working with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the actress often wears coordinating pointed-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in thong sandals, flats and mesh sneakers — plus one of her go-to shoes, a pair of gold platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

