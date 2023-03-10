Viola Davis Embraces Barbiecore in Pink Blazer Dress & Pumps at Hollywood Beauty Awards 2023

Viola Davis embraced Barbiecore while speaking at the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 9 in Los Angeles.

Wearing a vibrant pink blazer dress, the “How to Get Away With Murder” alum stood at the podium full of effervescence. The bold statement piece fell to her feet and was complete with gold hardware on the buttons.

Viola Davis speaks at the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards Benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center at Taglyan Complex on March 09, in Los Angeles.

Davis kept it jazzy in the hair department with a wavy bob. Her glam kept that same energy with colorful eye makeup and dark lipstick.

The angle of the photos offered a small glimpse of the EGOT’s footwear selection, which appeared to be a pair of nude pumps.

Viola Davis speaks at the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards Benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center at Taglyan Complex on March 09, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The footwear style is commonplace for many celebrities due to its versatility and vitality. Nevertheless, Davis’ footwear style is top-tier. She often completes her wardrobe with platform heels, pointed-toe pumps, or statement sandals. On red carpets, the “How to Get Away with Murder” alum tends to gravitate towards shoes from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in thong sandals, flats, and mesh sneakers — plus one of her go-to shoes, a pair of gold platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

The 8th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards (HBAs), founded by CEO Michele Elyzabeth, honors the architects of beauty. This year’s HBAs took place at the Taglyan in Los Angeles. The event recognizes talent in hair, makeup, photography, and styling for film, TV, music, the red carpet, editorial, and special honorees. All proceeds will benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center, a unique nonprofit organization that benefits the community by providing educational and therapeutic programs for people, as well as humane care and adoption for homeless animals. Anne Hathaway, Sofia Vergara, Ciara and Russell Wilson were also in attendance.

