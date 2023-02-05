Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status in Colorful Naeem Khan Fringe Dress & Sparkling Sandals at Grammy Awards 2023

Viola Davis is officially an EGOT winner. The actress won her first Gramophone Award as Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling for her memoir, “Finding Me,” at the 2023 Grammys tonight. Davis did so in sparkling style.

Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the actress wore a colorful Naeem Khan gown for the event. The asymmetrical ensemble featured sequins all over with red, blue, silver and black sections. The skirt was completed with fringes that created a red and black checkered pattern.

Viola Davis accepts the Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording award for Finding Me during the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

For footwear, Davis slipped into a pair of crystal-embellished strappy sandals. Her heels were hidden, but the shoe likely featured stilettos reaching at least 3 inches in height.

Related Bebe Rexha Channels Farrah Fawcett in Daring Pink Cutout Dress & Metallic Platforms at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Doja Cat Masters Edgy Glamour in Latex Versace Dress & Dramatic Gloves at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Anitta Glitters in Sheer Dress and Pointed Sandals at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Viola Davis accepts the Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording award for Finding Me during the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

“I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola,” she said in her acceptance speech. “To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything, and it has been such a journey. I just EGOT!” she celebrated.

Viola Davis accepts the Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording award for Finding Me during the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Davis won a Tony Award in 2001 for best featured actress in a play for August Wilson’s “Fences.” She later won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film adaptation of the play in 2017. The actress also received an Emmy Award for her leading role in the drama series “How to Get Away With Murder” in 2015.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Click to See More Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals