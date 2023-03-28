Viola Davis Holds Court in Glittery Green Dress & Metallic Pumps at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles With Husband Julius Tennon

Viola Davis was a scene in green at the world premiere of “Air” in Los Angeles tonight. The EGOT Award winner arrived on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre with her husband Julius Tennon. The couple will share the screen together in “Air: Courting a Legend” as they play Michael Jordan’s parents Deloris Jordan and James Jordan in the highly-anticipated film.

Davis brought sparkling style to the event, wearing a glittery green dress by Roland Mouret. The piece featured a plunging deep V-neckline, slightly pointed shoulder pads, ruched detailing on the bodice and a daring center split.

(L-R) Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon attend the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To amp up her look, “The Woman King” actress accessorized with dangling gold statement earrings and a small sparkly basketball bag by Judith Leiber. Davis parted her natural curly tresses on the side and rounded out the look with a smokey green eye and neutral matte pout.

Davis’ husband Julius Tennon gave sharp suiting a casual spin for the occasion. The actor wore a beige blazer, which he complemented with a graphic T-shirt and cream pants. On his feet was a pair of cognac-colored leather loafers.

When it came down to the shoes, Davis tied her wardrobe together with metallic pointed-toe pumps. The slip-on style peaked out underneath her dress and seemingly included a triangular iridescent pointed-toe and strappy accents on the instep.

Viola Davis attends the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” tells the story of Nike’s journey to sign Michael Jordan, played by Damian Young and launch Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s. The drama stars include Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis — who Jordan himself specifically requested to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan. The movie held its world premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will launch in theaters on April 5.

