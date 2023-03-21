Viola Davis Serves Sporty Style in Joggers & Custom Air Jordan 1 Sneakers With Husband Julius Tennon

Viola Davis gave her chic style a sporty twist while out in New York City with her husband Julius Tennon on Monday.

The EGOT Award winner has been making rounds to promote her new movie, “Air: Courting A Legend.” Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air: Courting A Legend” chronicles Nike’s pursuit of Michael Jordan and the company’s pitch to land the basketball legend in an endorsement deal. Davis and her husband will play Jordan’s parents Deloris Jordan and James Jordan in the highly-anticipated film.

(L-R) Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon out in New York City on March 20, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

“The Woman King” star donned a black ankle-length duster coat. She layered the piece with a white zip-up hoodie and a form-fitting black top. Davis paired the pieces with black velour joggers.

Davis’ husband Julis Tennon followed in her footsteps and sported a black jacket with a hoodie and khaki pants. On his feet was a pair of black slip-on sneakers.

When it came down to the shoes, Davis tied her outfit together with custom Air Jordan 1 sneakers. The “First Lady” actress received the shoes while appearing on “Good Morning America” with her castmates Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on March 20. The trio was gifted with their very own Air Jordan 1 sneakers in honor of “their film Air: Courting A Legend,” which will debut in theaters on April 5.

A closer look at Viola Davis’ custom Air Jordan 1 sneakers. CREDIT: GC Images

Davis’ custom Air Jordan 1 sneakers are adorned with the word “Air” all over. A traditionally oriented Swoosh graces the medial side of the upper, which is built with a blend of white leather and black.

Viola Davis out in New York City on March 20, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Davis has captivated fashion lovers with a parade of red carpet looks over the years. She has an affinity for statement earrings, monochrome moments, bold prints and classic separates. Davis has easily become one to watch since working with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the actress often wears coordinating pointed-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in thong sandals, flats and mesh sneakers — plus one of her go-to shoes, a pair of gold platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

