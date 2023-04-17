Victoria Justice Pops in Pink Bikini & Metallic Cowboy Boots at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Victoria Justice popped out in pink for Revolve Festival 2023 on Saturday. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Justice made a colorful splash at the event. The “Victorious” star wore a multi-colored cropped mesh top. The piece featured dramatic feather neon cuffs and helped to show the plunging pink bralette that she was wearing underneath.

Victoria Justice attends Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella.

Victoria Justice attends Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Justice complemented the pieces with high-waist distressed denim shorts. To further elevate her ensemble, the “Zoey 101” actress accessorized with lavender sunglasses, dangling earrings, layered statement necklaces and a silver metallic shoulder bag.

The highlight of Justice’s ensemble came from her hot-pink metallic Western boots. The shiny silhouette featured an elongated, triangular pointed-toe, zipper detailing on the inner sole and sat atop a chunky block heel.

A closer look at Victoria Justice’s pink metallic Western boots at Revolve Festival 2023. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Western boots have become a top trend this season. The slip-on style has been wavering on and off, but is back for another spin in the spotlight in 2023. The boots have easily become an essential wardrobe staple due to their versatility and comfortable construction.

Victoria Justice attends Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

The Revolve festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Some brands partnering with the festival include Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell and more. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests. Some other additional brand partners include Supergoop, Touchland, Quay, LaCroix and more.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

