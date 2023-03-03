Victoria Beckham Elevates Monochromatic Style With Quilted Platforms for Paris Fashion Week Show With Her Family

Victoria Beckham debuted her eponymous brand’s fall 2023 collection this Friday during Paris Fashion Week.

Ahead of the show, the pop star-turned-designer was spotted leaving her hotel and sporting a chic, streamlined look. Opting for a monochromatic color palette, she wore a navy turtleneck sweater tucked into high-waisted pleated trousers. The wide-leg pants, which she cinched with a sleek black belt featuring a gold buckle, were long enough that only a glimpse of her shoes could be seen as she pounded the pavement.

Victoria Beckham wears a navy turtleneck sweater tucked into matching trousers and platform pumps on March 3, 2023. CREDIT: Splash News

Beckham, 48, donned a pair of inky black, sky-high pumps featuring a pointed toe and a huge platform that appeared to be approximately 2 inches thick. The style featured a quilted finish and, although the heels weren’t visible, it likely elevated her outfit by at least 4 inches.

Victoria Beckham wears black pointed-toe platform pumps featuring a glossy patent leather finish. CREDIT: Splash News

Beckham was accompanied by her family, as seen on her Instagram.

The former Spice Girl’s daughter-in-law Nicola Beckham Peltz, who attended the show on the arm of her husband Brooklyn, sported a similar-looking style to the designer. Meanwhile, Brooklyn suited up for the special occasion, as did his dad David Beckham and sister Harper.

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham are seen during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: MEGA

David paired his dapper double-breasted suit with timeless black leather Chelsea boots while his eldest son styled his own look with classic lace-up shoes. As for Harper, the preteen chose black sneakers.

David Beckham is seen suiting up with his daughter Harper in Paris, France on March 3, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.