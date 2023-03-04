Victoria Beckham Is Ready For Spring in ’70s-Inspired Lime Green Trousers and Pointed Pumps

Victoria Beckham was photographed heading out in Paris, accompanied by her family, on Saturday.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are seen in Paris on March 04, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham are seen on March 04, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: GC Images

Beckham stepped out in spring hues comprised of a cropped pastel pink turtleneck made of a chunky wide knit. On the bottom, the fashion designer wore ’70s style high-waisted lime green pants with large front-facing pockets. The colorful ensemble was paired with vibrant accessories which included a matching lime green fringe shoulder bag that acted as the star of the overall ensemble. On the accessories front, Beckham sported a pair of large black sunglasses with ombréd lenses which she wore with silver and gold jewelry. As for her hair, the former Spice Girl wore her lengthy brown tresses parted down the middle worn in loose voluminous curls.

Related Olivia Culpo Slips On Pointy Pumps With Fishnet Skirt at Victoria Beckham's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Lori Harvey Serves '70s Style in Flowy Sequin Dress & Trousers With Clear Heels at Valentino Beauty's 'Born in Roma' Party Indya Moore Pops in Deflated Balloon Shoes at Loewe's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Although her shoes weren’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her pants, it’s likley Beckham wore some form of pointed toe pumps or mule from her own brand. Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham are seen on March 04, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: GC Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: See all the looks from Victoria Beckham’s fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection.