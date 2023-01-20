Victoria Beckham Sends Kisses From Paris in Ruched Dress & Pointed-Toe Sock Boots With David Beckham & Kim Jones

Victoria Beckham was spotted on traversing the streets of Paris today along with her husband, accomplished soccer player David Beckham. The duo traveled to the city of lights to attend Fendi’s fall 2023 Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

Victoria Beckham in Paris, France on Jan. 20th 2023. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Victoria also sent kisses from Paris, snapping a quick selfie with her husband and the creative director of Fendi, Kim Jones, posting the photo to her Instagram Story today.

Victoria Beckham, Kim Jones, and David Beckham via Victoria Beckham’s Instagram Story on Jan. 20th, 2023. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The images saw the former Spice Girl clad in a dress from her own namesake brand’s pre-collection. The garment was billowing and maxi length comprised of a boxy bodice with balloon sleeves which were followed by ruching and a flowing skirt. The garment was red with a white checkerboard print.

Victoria Beckham in Paris, France on Jan. 20th 2023. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came down to footwear, Victoria seemed to sport black knee-high sock boots with pointed toes and a matt finish that transitioned into stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The heel height certainly made the fashion designer taller, while streamlining her silhouette thanks to the angular arch.

Victoria has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

