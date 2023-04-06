Victoria Beckham Dances Salsa With David Beckham in Stilettos & Matching Black Outfits

Victoria Beckham proved her pop star days aren’t far behind her.

The fashion designer posted to her Instagram on Wednesday showing clips from some family time. She joined husband David Backham and their daughter Harper for salsa dancing. Victoria showed off her dancing skills, giving a glimpse of her former days in the Spice Girls group as Posh Spice.

In her video, Victoria wore a simple black t-shirt with black high-waisted liquid leggings. In true Posh Spice style, she added a pair of black sunglasses to the look. David was wearing a matching all-black outfit.

Victoria completed the ensemble with a pair of towering pumps. She wore black pointed-toe pumps. The heels featured a cutout in the toe as well as an ankle strap for extra support, which was helpful considering that her sharp stiletto heels reached at least 5 inches in height.

When it comes to her shoe style, the style icon tends to gravitate toward pointed pumps. Over the years, she’s also been known to reach for other heeled styles from top brands like Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi. Moreover, she also wears shoes from her own namesake brand quite often. When she’s off-duty and opts for sneakers, you’re likely to find her sporting Nikes or Reeboks.

While many out there may still refer to Beckham as Posh Spice, she’s been working in the fashion industry for a long time, launching her eponymous label approximately 15 years ago. Since its inception, the brand has always had a front row full of notable faces at fashion week.

