Victoria Beckham Models Tailored Jacket Dress & Sharp Pointy Pumps

Victoria Beckham gave her 30-plus million followers a glimpse of her outfit Tuesday night, taking to Instagram to show off the chic look.

The pop star-turned-fashion designer — who recently debuted her fall 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week — shared a video of herself wearing a crisp navy blazer sans pants. According to her post’s caption, Beckham is sporting a “new season Tailored Jacket Dress,” which she paired with opaque black tights, matching pumps and a contrasting white leather handbag.

“My favourite Chain Pouch is now available in a beautiful white shade, perfect for spring,” she wrote. The buttery leather bag features a gold-tone chain detail and a single strap that allows it to be worn in various ways, depending on your mood or the occasion. It retails for $1,450.

In terms of shoes, it’s hardly a surprise to see the former Spice Girl pull things together with a pair of timeless, pointy-toe black stiletto heels. The polished silhouette is a go-to favorite of Beckham’s. Over the years, she’s also been known to reach for other heeled styles from top brands like Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Moreover, the mother of four tends to wear shoes from her own namesake brand quite often. When she’s off-duty and opts for sneakers, you’re likely to find her sporting Nikes or Reeboks.

Victoria Beckham in Paris on Jan. 20, 2023. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

While many out there may still refer to Beckham as Posh Spice, she’s been working in the fashion industry for a long time, launching her eponymous label approximately 15 years ago. Since its inception, the brand has always had a front row full of notable faces at fashion week.

