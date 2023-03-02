Venus Williams Pops in Mesh Dress & Brown Boots at Chloe’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Venus Williams proved texture can make a neutral outfit more interesting.

The tennis star hit Chloe’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. She joined other stars like Emma Roberts and Ashley Graham in the front row.

To the show, Williams wore a white coat with large billowing sleeves and black detailing over a black dress. Her mesh dress featured small cutouts throughout the garment and reached her ankles. She added black undergarments under the dress. Williams added earrings and carried a small gradient purse to the event.

Williams attends the Chloé Fall Winter 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 2. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The FN cover star completed her outfit with a pair of brown boots. Her Mallo Tall Leather Boots from Chloe featured a rounded toe and a short block heel that reached 2 inches. The style reminisces from equestrian-style boots with stitching detail.

Williams attends the Chloé Fall Winter 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 2. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Chloe)

Williams is known as one of the most fashion-forward tennis players to ever play the game, and she continues that reputation on and off the court. She has a trendy sartorial sense that prompts her to wear beautiful pieces from brands like LoveShackFancy, Chanel and Burberry. As for shoes, Williams usually keeps a rotation of boots, pumps, sneakers and sandals from principled labels like Prada, Louis Vuitton and K-Swiss in her closet.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

