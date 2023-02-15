Vanessa Williams Slips Into Red Suede Boots & Black Satin Skirt for Pamella Roland’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Vanessa Williams had a standout fashion moment as she attended the Pamella Roland fall 2023 show on New York Fashion Week yesterday.

The “Dance With Me” actress wore a black satin top that featured lace trimming around the neckline. She layered the shirt with a black blazer that had an all-over white-lined pattern. She paired the jacket with a black satin high-waisted maxi skirt.

Vanessa Williams attends the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Williams opted for multi-toned accessories with a set of gold rings and a silver-toned pendant necklace, and a sparkling black pair of hoops. She kept her light brown hair in a sleek style with soft curls at the ends. She complimented her hairstyle with minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a nude lip.

Vanessa Williams attends the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of red boots. The suede heels featured a fitted silhouette that was finished with a pointed toe. The boots brought height to the look with a red platform sole. The back of the heels was hidden but most likely featured a block heel.

A closer look at Vanessa Williams’ shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Williams sat front row alongside other stars like Julianne Hough and Nicky Hilton as they watched the designer debut her newest collection.

This is the first time that Williams has made a fashion week appearance since the early 2010s. The last time we saw the actress was when she announced the launch of her very own HSN fashion line in June of 2019.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.