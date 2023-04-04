Vanessa Williams Pops in Lace Minidress With Metallic Sandals at Miscast23

Vanessa Williams attends Miscast23 at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 3, 2023 in New York City.

Vanessa Williams made an elegant arrival at Miscast23 in New York City on Monday. Held at Hammerstein Ballroom, the MCC Theater’s annual Miscast gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Williams brought chic style to the event’s red carpet. The “Desperate Housewives” alum arrived wearing a light purple dress. The piece featured lace detailing on the neckline, a fitted bodice and long, flowy bell sleeves.

Vanessa Williams attends Miscast23 at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 3, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Taking things up a notch, the “Soul Food” actress accessorized with dangling statement earrings. As for makeup, Williams went with soft purple eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose, voluminous curls.

Related Katy Perry Goes Red-Hot in Plunging Corset Top & Lace-Up Sandals for Hollywood Week on 'American Idol' Karrueche Tran Sees Red in Feathered Dress With Lock Sandals at Global Film and Television Huading Awards City Girls' Yung Miami Laces Into Leather Thigh-High Boots & Studded Corset at Dreamville Music Festival 2023

Completing Williams’ look was a pair of silver metallic stappy sandals. The slip-on style had a pointy outsole, thin strap across the toe, around the ankle and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Vanessa Williams’ silver strappy sandals at Miscast23 on April 3, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Vanessa Williams attends Miscast23 at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 3, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Williams recently popped in pink when she attended the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles in March. The entertainer appeared on the scene in an eye-catching hot pink mid-length dress. The garment featured sheer white fabric that transitioned into a large tuft of pink faux feather trim that sat off-the-shoulders. On her feet, the “Dance With Me” star opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy holographic pointed-toe pumps

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades