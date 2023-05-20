Vanessa Williams Pops With Orange Pedicure & Glossy Sandals on ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’

Vanessa Williams stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday, making an unsurprisingly stylish appearance.

The “Queen of the Universe” star showed off a chic look featuring a black and silver color palette, styling a silky black blazer over a black embellished top with eye-catching silver metallic pants. Accessorizing, she added a pair of chunky black hoop earrings.

Vanessa Williams joins Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show for an appearance on Thursday, May 18, 2023. CREDIT: CHRIS MILLARD

As for shoes, she slipped into glossy black high-heel sandals boasting a subtle square toe with a patent leather finish and a skinny stiletto heel looking to be over 3 inches tall. The polished style effortlessly tied her ensemble together.

A closer look at Vanessa Williams wearing black patent high-heel sandals. CREDIT: CHRIS MILLARD

While on the show, the former Miss America reflected on turning 60 back in March, telling Hudson, “It is a privilege. There’s a sense of ease. The older you get, the less you care about what everybody else has to say. You’re living in your own glory. You accept yourself. You give yourself grace.”

Williams — who also opened up about going through tough times after being crowned Miss American in 1984 — celebrated her 60th birthday with a 10-day trip to the Bahamas with her family.

Vanessa Williams makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday, May 18, 2023. CREDIT: CHRIS MILLARD

Throughout her career, the “Ugly Betty” actress has become known for being unafraid of going bold when it comes to fashion and shoes. On the red carpet and serving as a judge “Queen of the Universe,” Williams often steps in vibrant colors, loud prints, embellished pieces and fun shoes. For instance, at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards earlier this year, she hit the red carpet in Barbie pink off-the-shoulder dress adorned with feathers and sequins paired with see-through holographic heels.