Vanessa Simmons Slips on 6-Inch ‘Measuring Tape’ Heels at AMC Networks 2023 Upfronts

Vanessa Simmons brought gold glamour to AMC Networks 2023 Upfronts in New York on Tuesday. The actress attended the event with her brother Jojo Simmons.

Vanessa looked stunning for the occasion held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center. The former “Run’s House” star posed for photos in a golden yellow two-piece set. Vanessa’s outfit included a long-sleeve crop top, coordinating high-waist midi skirt and taupe tank top. The ensemble had feathery accents on the cuffs and on the hem.

Vanessa Simmons attends the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

(L-R) Jojo Simmons and Vanessa Simmons attends the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

To place more emphasis on her look, Vanessa simply accessorized with a small green metallic handbag. Her hair was parted in the middle and styled in voluminous curls.

Jojo was casually dressed for the affair. The star printed cardigan sweater with a black T-shirt and chocolate brown pants. On his feet was a pair of white New Balance sneakers.

Vanessa Simmons attends the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Further elevating the moment, Vanessa slipped into Christian Louboutin’s Metricathy Measuring Tape Pumps. The peep-toe silhouette had tape measure straps across the toe, around the ankle and was set on a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

A closer look at Vanessa Simmons Christian Louboutin Metricathy Measuring Tape Pumps at AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront on April 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Vanessa Simmons attends the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

