Vanessa Hudgens Embraces Lux Leather Trend in Wrap Miniskirt & 5-Inch Heels for ‘Today’ Show

Vanessa Hudgens made a case for monochromatic style during her latest outing. The “High School Musical” actress was spotted leaving the “Today” show in New York City today.

For the appearance, the singer donned an all-black ensemble. Hudgens’ outfit included an oversized leather blazer. The overcoat had sleek lapels, square side pockets and slightly pointed shoulder pads. She teamed the shiny closet staple with a cropped knitted turtleneck top and a wrap miniskirt.

Vanessa Hudgens leaves the ‘Today’ show on April 11, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Vanessa Hudgens leaves the ‘Today’ show on April 11, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Bad Boys for Life” actress slicked her raven hair back into a bun. As for makeup, she went with peachy blush and a glossy nude lip. Hudgens accessorized her wardrobe with gold stud earrings and a black leather shoulder bag.

Related Chloe Bailey Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Glittery Cutout Jumpsuit for 'In Pieces' Tour Adriana Lima Dons White-Hot Power Suit, Lace-Up Corset & Pumps for Victoria's Secret Heavenly Fragrance Launch Brooke Shields Delivers Chic Spring Style in Cutout Jumpsuit & Pumps on 'Drew Barrymore'

Giving her outfit a slick boost, the entertainer slipped into a pair of patent leather platform sandals. The sky-high silhouette featured a small open-toe, chunky square outsole and a stacked rectangular heel of 5 inches.

A closer look at Vanessa Hudgens’ platform sandals at the “Today” show on April 11, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Vanessa Hudgens leaves the ‘Today’ show on April 11, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Hudgens is a bonafide style star in her own right. When dressed to the nines, she will likely step out in Alexandre Vauthier, Cult Gaia and Valentino. For footwear, she tends to complete her looks with versatile boots, slides, platform sandals and rhinestone heels Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Hudgens’ standout street style looks through the years.