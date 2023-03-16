Vanessa Hudgens Dances in Towering Platform Sneakers With Sweatpants & Tube Top for Know Beauty

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her dancing skills while on set.

The “Tick…Tick…Boom!” actress posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, showing a behind-the-scenes shot of a recent photo shoot with Know Beauty.

As of Wednesday, Hudgens is reintroducing her line as the sole founder after launching the brand two years ago with Madison Beer. In an exclusive interview with WWD, Hudgens said that she knew the brand needed to switch gears and try something different.

“We had been trying to get customers acquainted with the brand for a while, but it just wasn’t translating like we thought it would,” Hudgens said.

In her video, Hudgens wore a beige tube top paired with white sweatpants. She wore her hair in a slicked-back bun that showed off her thick gold hoop earrings. For her footwear, Hudgens wore chunky white sneakers. Her leather sneakers added serious height to her 5’1″ frame with a thick platform sole. The sole added at least 3 inches to Hudgens’ height.

Related Billie Eilish Channels Y2K Style With Black Tie & Converse Sneakers at 'Swarm' Premiere Kate Upton Celebrates Husband Justin Verlander's New Team in Biker Shorts & Colorful Sneakers Ahead of New York Mets' Amazin' Day Zaya Wade Makes Cover Debut in Miu Miu Thong Boots for Dazed Magazine

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Discover Hudgens’ boldest street style looks over the years in the gallery.