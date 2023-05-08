Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Plaid Minidress With 6-Inch Heels on ‘Drew Barrymore’

Vanessa Hudgens opted for neutral tones as she visited “The Drew Barrymore Show” in New York on Monday. The actress discussed wedding planning, dating and her new documentary on connecting with the spiritual world, “Dead Hot.” The film was released on the streaming platform Tubi on April 14.

The “Princess Switch” star wore a black and white plaid flannel minidress with an identical one tied around her waist.

Vanessa Hudgens on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in New York on May 8, 2023. CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Hudgens accessorized with a pair of gold hoops and an assortment of multi-toned rings. She kept her dark brown hair in a side parted wavy style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a nude lip.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black pumps. The patent leather heels featured a sleek silhouette finished with a peep toe. The ankle strap of the pumps supported the towering height coming from the platform sole and the block heel which was about 6 inches tall.

Vanessa Hudgens on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in New York on May 8, 2023. CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

The last time we saw Hudgens was last month in New York while she was in the city promoting her new documentary. She was spotted in the East Village wearing a sheer dress with knee-high boots.

The “High School Musical” actress has always stayed a consistent figure in the fashion realm. She has been seen sitting front row at fashion shows for major labels like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Michael Kors. She also appeared walking the runway herself at the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show.

When it comes to footwear, Hudgens tends to gravitate towards sleek and sporty styles. For red carpet appearances, she is often seen in pointed-toe pumps or platform sandals from brands like Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. When off-duty, she likes to wear chunky sneakers, slides and clogs from brands like Crocs, Adidas and Naked Wolfe.

