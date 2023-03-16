Vanessa Bryant Goes Classic in Crystal-Embellished Pumps & Off-The-Shoulder Dress for Kobe Bryant’s Hands & Footprints Placing Ceremony

Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband and basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s hands and footprints placing ceremony in Hollywood, Calif., on March 15. The wife of the Los Angeles Lakers star was joined at the event by her daughters Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant.

In 2011, Kobe became the first athlete to have his hands and footprints imprinted in the cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre. To commemorate his legacy, the theatre permanently placed his hands and footprints in the forecourt of the legendary venue.

(L-R) Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant attend the unveiling and permanently placing of Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant attend the unveiling and permanently placing of Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the occasion, Vanessa was sharply outfitted in all-black attire. The businesswoman wore an off-the-shoulder black dress that featured long ruched sleeves and a billowy skirt.

Vanessa kept her accessories minimal and only added diamond stud earrings and a statement ring. As for glam, she went with soft makeup and styled her hair in barrel curls.

(L-R) Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant attend the unveiling and permanently placing of Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Lumeimages / MEGA

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Vanessa completed her look with Amina Muaddi’s Rosie Crystal Bow Satin Pumps. Made in Italy, the slip-on silhouette includes a crystal-embellished bow accent on the pointed toe, leather lining and a 3.7-inch heel.

A closer look at Vanessa Bryant’s Amina Muaddi Rose Crystal Bow Satin Pumps. CREDIT: Lumeimages / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

(L-R) Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Jeanie Buss and Byron Scott attend the unveiling and permanently placing of Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Vanessa’s shoe style is often sharp and sleek. The philanthropist regularly wears heeled sandals, pointed-toe pumps and platforms in an array of colors, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she can be seen in athletic sneakers by Nike.

