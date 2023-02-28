×
Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina Pinault Goes Sky-High in 5-Inch Heels for Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

By Joce Blake
Saint Laurent : Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
2022
2021
2021
2021
Valentina Paloma Pinault attended Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The daughter of Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault chose a monochromatic number for the occasion.

Valentina donned a low-rise skirt in crepe satin that remained the center of the outfit. She selected a mesh top in a similar hue to bring the look together.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Valentina Paloma Pinault attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Valentina Paloma Pinault attends the Saint Laurent fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris.


As for accessories, Valentine carried a snakeskin clutch and bold gold bracelet while her hair was styled in a messy fishtail braid

When it came to footwear, the young fashion lover strapped into brown suede platforms elevating her look by at least 5 inches. The style is also a go-to silhouette for her mother, who was also wearing a sky-high platform at the event.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Valentina Paloma Pinault and François-Henri Pinault attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Valentina Paloma Pinault and François-Henri Pinault attend the Saint Laurent fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris.


The mother-daughter duo is known for making stylish statements. Take the May 2022 cover of Vogue Mexico, where they wore matching Gucci for Valentina’s Vogue debut in honor of Mother’s Day. With minimal makeup and wavy hair, the pair let their twinning features shine for the simple yet stunning cover. In the stunning photo spread, the 55-year-old actress and her 14-year-old daughter put their almost-identical looks on display, celebrating their close bond through photos.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain, and more through runway shows and presentations.

