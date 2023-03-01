Tyga Puts Edgy Twist on Cozy Style With Floor-Length Duster Coat, Dip-Dye Sweatsuit & Chunky Shoes at Undercover’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Tyga gave cozy style an edgy upgrade while attending the Undercover fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today.

The streetwear brand’s runway featured ready-to-wear pieces like lustrous pantsuits with jewel tones, statement bomber jackets and dramatic padded raincoats, each decorated with floral embroidery and checkerboard print.

Rapper Tyga attends the Undercover fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Tyga certainly dressed for the occasion, sporting a full dip-dye ensemble. The “Sunshine” rapper’s wardrobe consisted of an almost floor-length duster coat that faded into tan on the sleeves and on the hem. The piece had pointy shoulder pads, sleek lapels and oversized side slant pockets.

Underneath, the chart-topping musician wore a pullover hoodie with matching baggy sweatpants. The hoodie had a drawstring near the neckline and a large front pocket at the center. Both pieces featured brown and tan dip-dye detailing near the bottom.

A closer look at Tyga’s chunky shoes at the Undercover fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

The “Taste” hitmaker simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and dark futuristic sunglasses.

When it came down to the shoes, Tyga elevated his ensemble with a pair of chunky black shoes. The silhouette included a round toe, a rigged outsole that was decorated with a silver embellishment at the front and a chunky heel.

Rapper Tyga attends the Undercover fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

