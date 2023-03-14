Twice Performs ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ in Dainty Corsets & Coordinated Boots on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

South Korean girl group Twice appeared on today’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The group discussed the meaning behind their song “Moonlight Sunrise” dressed in dainty coordinating ensembles with a variety of boots.

Each member wore corseted tops adorned with girly bows or trimmed with lace. The tops were paired with black and neutral high-waisted skirts and shorts and tights.

When it came down to footwear, a variety of members sported black leather knee-high boots with sharp pointed toes and an appealing matt finish that transitioned into sharp stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The heel height certainly made the hitmakers taller, while streamlining their silhouette, thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes.

K-Pop girl group Twice on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Other than the knee-high style, a few members like Nayeon and Chaeyoung wore black platform combat boots. The utilitarian style featured calf-high leather uppers in a sleek lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber platform soles with reliable non-slip tread. Each shoe seemed to stop just above their ankles and added an edge to the performer’s outfit while remaining comfortable for longtime wear.

Twice is comprised of nine members including Chaeyoung, Nayeon, Tzuyu, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Jeongyeon. Later on in the show, the group performed their new song “Moonlight Sunrise” off of their mini album titled “Ready to Be” comprised of seven songs. The album includes an English and Korean version of their track titled “Set Me Free.” The song is the second all-English release following “The Feels” in 2021. Along with the release of their mini album, Twice will be going on their 5th world tour starting in April and ending in July, stopping in Sydney, Tokyo, and many parts of North America. “Ready to Be” is now available for streaming on Spotify.

