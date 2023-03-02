K-Pop Girl Group Twice Perform ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 in Coordinated Leather Boots

South Korean girl group Twice performed at the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The K-Pop act performed their new song “Moonlight Sunrise” and were honored with the Breakthrough Award.

The performance began with each members face being projected on a large overhead screen. TWICE stepped out to massive fanfare from behind the screen dressed in coordinating ensembles, effectively dazzling the audience.

Their performance looks were comprised of sets and minidresses in neutral styles embellished with faux feathers, faux furs and big bows. Their shoes were majority black leather boots from knee-high to ankle height, with different types of heels and soles.

“Moonlight Sunrise” is an all-English song off of their soon-to-be-released mini album titled “Ready to Be.” This is their second English single following the release of “The Feels” in 2021. Along with the release of their mini album, Twice will be going on their 5th world tour starting in April and ending in July, stopping in Sydney, Tokyo, and many parts of North America. “Ready to Be” will be available for streaming on Spotify starting March 10th.

Earlier in the evening, Twice, comprised of Chaeyoung, Nayeon, Tzuyu, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Jeongyeon, took to the stage to accept their award presented by fellow artist Sabrina Carpenter. This is the first time a Korean artist has been nominated in the category. After taking the stage, members Chaeyoung and Tzuyu spoke in English on behalf of the group, thanking their fans for their continued support. “Receiving Breakthrough Artist at Billboard Women in Music is the most magical way to start our year,” said Chaeyoung.

Sabrina Carpenter (5th from R) with Jihyo, Momo, Mina, Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Nayeon, Sana, Tzuyu and Jeongyeon of TWICE arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic,

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards hosted by “Abbot Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson took place on March 1 in Los Angeles. Held at at the YouTube Theater, the event recognized music’s rising stars and A-List artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community. Award winners included SZA, Rosalía, Becky G, Kim Petras, TWICE, and Lana Del Rey among others. Notable presenters included Sabrina Carpenter, Chloe Bailey and Dove Cameron.

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity arrivals at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards.