Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20.

Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering.

The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie with a furry pompom, which sported her husband’s number across the forehead, and a quilted black Balenciaga bag that sported a large silver chain strap. This bag has been one of the season’s “it” bags and has been spotted on a number of celebrities and style icons from Lori Harvey to Ashley Graham.

While Marissa’s footwear wasn’t on display in the Instagram post, she likely went with her pair of go-to pair of white leather sneakers to match the sporty but sleek vibes of the look.

When it comes to footwear, Marissa’s preferences run the gambit from sporty to glam. You will typically find her sporting a pair of classic white sneakers or going for a pair of strappy stilettos or a pair of thigh-high-heeled boots.

Last week, Marissa wore an all-black long-sleeve bodysuit to attend the Jaguars-Chargers game. The garment had a deep v-neckline, with a collar keeping the ensemble sporty while adding a simple sophistication. She completed her outfit with thigh-high boots.

