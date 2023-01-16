Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Slips on Knee-High Boots & Catsuit for Jaguars-Chargers Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence had herself a sleek catsuit moment while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, at their playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers today. The Jaguars won by 31-30.

Marissa wore an all-black long-sleeve bodysuit to attend the game, as seen on her Instagram. The garment had a deep v-neckline, with a collar keeping the ensemble sporty while adding a simple sophistication.

On the accessories front, Trevor Lawrence’s wife had on a gold necklace, a gold bangle, a few rings and a diamond ring. As for her hair, the Georgia native opted to keep her tresses down, with soft beach waves.

Lawrence accompanied her bold look with show-stopping white patent leather knee-high boots featuring pointed toes and a sturdy construction. The trendy style was accompanied by a 3 to 4 inches heel. The footwear had a subtle seam that traveled right down the middle, drawing in the eye.

Knee-high boots are typically a staple during colder months but have proven to be a versatile go-to throughout the year. For Lawrence, they added a touch of glamour to her sporty ensemble. Many knee-high or thigh-high boots feature a simple construct but typically become the statement piece of any outfit. The heel of the boot is often 4 inches or above for a small height boost.

Lawrence’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to practical, often wearing strappy stilettos on special nights out or classic white sneakers on days out with her husband. Lawrence has also opted for other white boots, possibly one of her favorite styles. Maybe they are good luck, the Jacksonville Jaguars did win the game and advance to the divisional round.

