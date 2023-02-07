Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Marissa Mowry Models Chanel Bag & Gucci Sneakers Ahead of the Super Bowl

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Mowry modeled a number of casually glam looks in preparation for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. Although her husband’s team, the Jaguars, won’t be playing at the game, Marissa is still excited about the event.

Marissa shared a set of photos on her Instagram yesterday. “Pro Bowl Wknd,” read the caption. The pictures see her in different outfits. In one of them, she is posing in a sheer black top with black denim jeans and glammed up with a gold and black quilted Chanel handbag. The outfit was given a feminine twist with a pair of pointed-toe, black stiletto heels.

Another photo brings Marissa in the black and white Elsie set from the Australian fashion brand Dissh. The top of the set consisted of a black rib knit, long-sleeved sweater with a v-neckline and strong contrast binding detail. The bottoms, high-wasted pants with a relaxed fit, matched the style of the top. She styled this cozy fit with a low ponytail and a pair of circular, black-rimmed glasses.

For shoes, Marissa went with a pair of white Gucci low-top sneakers, which retail for $770 on the brand’s website. The sneakers feature the luxury house’s iconic red and green stripe signature with a gold embroidered bee in the middle. The bee is one of the brand’s archival codes first introduced in ready-to-wear collections in the 1970s. One heel of the sneaker is covered in metallic red leather detailing, and the other is in metallic green leather.

Lawrence went on to style the thick-strapped handbag with a soft green matching set from the Instagram-based clothing brand Chey & Dawn. The set included a cropped blouse with fabric-covered buttons, paired with a matching set of high-waisted pants.

The Super Bowl LVI will air on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30pm EST on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game will feature a halftime show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event will include Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

