Tracee Ellis Ross Goes for Gold in Knee-High Metallic Boots & Pleated Midi Skirt on ‘Today’ Show

Tracee Ellis Ross appeared in sharp style with shiny footwear for the “Today” show in New York City on Jan. 9. The Emmy-nominated actress stopped by the morning talk-show to chat about the new blow dryer from her Pattern haircare line.

Ross looked chic in an oversized taupe blazer that she paired with an orange button-down shirt. The “Black-ish” star complemented with a yellow pleated midi skirt.

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the “Today” show in New York City on Jan. 9, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

The Golden Globe Award winner elevated her ensemble with hoop earrings and a red clutch. Sticking to her eclectic style aesthetic, Ross added a bold pop of color with vibrant purple lipstick and let her curly tresses frame her face.

Completing the entertainer’s look were the By Far Stevie 42 Metallic knee-high boots. Crafted in the leather lining, the knee-high boot includes a gleaming gold finish with an elongated pointed toe and is balanced on a singular angular 3-inch heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

A closer look at Tracee Ellis Ross knee-high boots on the ‘Today’ show on Jan. 9, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

