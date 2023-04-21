Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Sporty in Asics x Ice Studios Kayano 14 Sneakers

Tracee Ellis Ross gave her workout wardrobe a sleek upgrade for her latest outing. The Pattern Beauty founder was spotted walking through a parking lot in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The “Black-ish” actress outfit included a short-sleeve black crop top and form-fitting high-waist leggings. She tied a hoodie around her waist and carried a leather shoulder bag.

Tracee Ellis Ross out in Los Angeles on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Tracee Ellis Ross out in Los Angeles on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

To block out the sun, the Golden Globe Award winner covered her eyes with dark oversized YSL sunglasses and carried a green water bottle. Ross’ signature curly tresses were styled in cornrow braids and she opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

Rounding out the “Girlfriend” star’s look was the Ice Studios x Asics Kayano 14 sneakers.

Related Queen Latifah Cheers on the Sidelines in Fear of God Sweatsuit & Dior Sneakers at Clippers Game With Partner Eboni Nichols Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Edgy Spin on Power Suit With Leather Boots for Fear of God Fashion Show Lori Harvey Gives Business-Chic Style a Sporty Upgrade With Blazer, Split-Hem Jeans & Silver Metallic Chanel Sneakers

A closer look at Tracee Ellis Ross Asics x Ice Studios Kayano 14 sneakers. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Ice Studios x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 receives a fitting glacier blue paint job, accentuating the model’s leather and mesh construction on the upper. The sneaker’s almost-monochromatic color scheme is tastefully offset by a lemon-yellow contrast on the Gel cushioned midsole. Meanwhile, Ice Studios’ branding stamps the Gel Kayano’s heel, sealing the deal on the sneaker’s collaborative effort.

Tracee Ellis Ross out in Los Angeles on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Tracee Ellis always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the award-winning entertainer will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Ross’ best red carpet looks over the years.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.