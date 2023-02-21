Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Sharp Style in Red Trench Coat & Knee-High Boots for Spelman College’s ‘Courageous Conversations’

Tracee Ellis Ross appeared in sharp style while speaking at the Courageous Conversations: Black in the C-Suite at Spelman College in Atlanta on Feb. 20. The “Black-ish” actress joined Spelman President, Helen Gayle for a candid conversation about the business and beauty of Black hair.

Ross made a vibrant statement onstage, wearing a red leather Tod’s trench coat. The outwear featured a sharp collar, loose-fitting sleeves, black buttons and a wide belted waist. To amp up her look, the Golden Globe winner accessorized with dangling statement striped earrings.

Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage at the Courageous Conversations, Black in the C-Suite at Spelman College on Feb. 20, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ross fluffed out her signature curly tresses to create ample volume. As for makeup, the “Girlfriends” star went with soft glam and added a bold pop of color with a matte pink lip.

Related Nicki Minaj Pops in Plunging Pink Corset With Denim Shorts & Knee-High Jimmy Choo Boots for Trinidad & Tobago's Carnival Jessica Simpson Gives LBD a Sparkling Spin With Fringy Jacket & Knee-High Boots for Family Portrait With Ashlee Simpson Tracee Ellis Ross Works Up a Sweat in a Red Jumpsuit, Stretchy Leggings and Colorful Asics Athletic Sneakers

When it came down to the shoes, Ross completed her wardrobe with Andrea Wazen’s Ida Patent boots. Created in a slim 3.5-inch heel and crafted in a beautiful patent leather, the additional under-the-knee removable leather piece gives the illusion of flared leather pants and also includes an elongated triangular pointed toe.

A closer look at Tracee Ellis Ross’ Andrea Wazen knee-high boots. CREDIT: Getty Images

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage at the Courageous Conversations, Black in the C-Suite at Spelman College on Feb. 20, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Ross’ best red carpet looks over the years.