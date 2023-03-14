Tracee Ellis Ross Updates Velvet Jumpsuit With Cartwheel Hat & Platforms at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross delivered black and white glamour at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscar party in Beverly Hills. Calif., on Sunday night.

The “High Note” actress wore a black velvet Balmain jumpsuit that featured long sleeves that cascaded into gloves and flared pant legs. The fitted one-piece was layered with a white cropped structured tiger print shawl and a velvet sarong skirt that decorated the waistline. The luxurious set is from the designer’s fall 2023 collection.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ross accessorized the look with oversized Boucheron diamond earrings and a cartwheel hat that matched the white shaw.

Unfortunately, the actress’ footwear was hidden from view. However, she shared on her Instagram that she completed the look by slipping into a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti platforms. Most of the designer’s height-boosting sandals are supported by a block heel.

Ross was dressed by Karla Welch who also created Hailey Bieber, Naomi Scott and Amber Valletta’s looks for the after-party.

We last saw the Ross on her Instagram last week embracing the lux leather trend in forest green pants and Bottega Veneta puddle boots.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.

